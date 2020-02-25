SQL Server
Microsoft SQL Server 11 and 12 backdoor, accessible with 'magic password', linked to Chinese APT
ESET researchers attribute sophisticated MS SQL Server backdoor tool to China's Winnti Group, also known as APT17
Microsoft adds new SQL database tools to Azure platform
Microsoft has announced a new Azure service intended to help firms manage on-premise SQL server databases more effectively
EnterpriseDB unveils Postgres suite to better target enterprise database market
EnterpriseDB aims to take on Oracle and SQL Server by backing its database with a full set of tools and services
Oracle's 'gun to the head' licensing: if I were them I'd do the same, says Linux Foundation board director
But they won't be able to do it for ever, says Frank Fanzilli of EnterpriseDB
Microsoft tempts Oracle customers with free SQL Server 2016 licences
Microsoft says firms can save by switching, but they must be signed up for Software Assurance licensing
Microsoft SQL Server to run on Linux with SQL Server 2016
Linux version of Microsoft SQL Server 2016 planned for release next year
Six Nations rugby crunches big data and tackles virtual reality
Data visualisation tool will offer coaches and rugby fans match stats at their fingertips
Six Nations rugby tournament tackles big data and virtual reality
Accenture has created a data visualisation system to offer coaches and fans insightful match statistics
Making movies: How comparethemarket.com got Meerkat Movies up and running in months
Comparethemarket.com CIO James Lomas talks about Meerkat Movies and the company's cautious shift to the cloud
Lenovo and EnterpriseDB partnership aims to cut database costs for customers
Firms team up to jointly market Postgres Plus Advanced Server database running on Lenovo servers