SQL injection
Hackers modify attack routine in attempt to deploy Ragnarok ransomware on networks protected by Sophos firewall
An SQL injection zero-day in the Sophos firewall was exploited to infiltrate corporate networks
Cyber criminals launched 3.5 billion malicious login attempts in just 18 months - Akamai
Half of all phishing attacks are targeting the financial sector, warns Akamai
Most CISOs just don't understand the hacker mentality says security chief
N Brown's Mike Koss says CISOs need to spend more time on the front line
143 million credit records of US citizens exposed in Equifax hack
Equifax mega-breach provides everything an identity thief needs
Online building products supplier fined £55,000 by ICO after SQL injection attack exposed payment details
Attacker accessed Plymouth-based company's customers' payment details
Staffordshire duo plead guilty to TalkTalk cyber attacks
Pair will be sentence next month
Half of NHS trusts only scan applications for vulnerabilities once a year - if that
Just 12 per cent of the NHS trusts surveyed scan web application perimeters daily
TalkTalk has lost nearly 300,000 customers since data breach
Seven per cent of company's broadband base has left since data breach, finds Kantar Worldpanel ComTech
TalkTalk call-centre workers arrested over customer records security breaches
TalkTalk to 'review' relationship with outsourcer Wipro after call-centre worker arrests
What does TalkTalk's lack of Cyber Essentials accreditation mean?
TalkTalk's attempts to get accreditation for a basic set of cyber security requirements is too little, too late
European Space Agency login credentials released in Anonymous hack
Data breach 'for the lulz' takes place just hours before ESA is set to take part in a mission to the International Space Station
TalkTalk hack: 18-year old boy in Wales the fifth to be arrested
The first TalkTalk arrest to be on suspicion of blackmail rather than Computer Misuse Act offences
TalkTalk claims that hack will only cost £35m
October hack to cost TalkTalk a trifling sum as it offers free upgrades to customers in a bid to keep them
Parliament to open inquiry into data security following TalkTalk breach
MPs to look at the 'nature, role and importance of encryption' at the same time
TalkTalk hack: 156,959 customers confirmed to have had details accessed
Internet service provider also confirms 15,656 customers had bank details accessed by hackers
TalkTalk hack: 16-year-old boy from Norwich is fourth to be arrested
Unnamed 16-year-old has since been bailed along with three others
TalkTalk latest: a third arrest and the company claims not as much data stolen as feared
Fewer than 21,000 bank account numbers exposed - but 1.2 million customer contact details, admits TalkTalk
MySQL database servers hit by SQL injection exploit - widespread DDoS risk could follow
Chikdos has already hit servers in several countries, finds Symantec
Joomla CMS exploit attacks begin again only four hours after patch
12,000 attacks against insecure Joomla content management systems in 24-hours
TalkTalk's lessons for cyber security
All companies are technology companies - and need to make security a priority with an investment to match, not an after-thought
Fifteen-year-old boy arrested over TalkTalk hack
TalkTalk CEO's talk of being targeted by 'cyber jihadis' may have proved wide of the mark...
Emails implicate Ashley Madison CTO in hack of rival dating website
'I got their entire user base,' Ashley Madison chief technology officer Raja Bhatia emailed his boss
Government is worst industry sector for fixing security vulnerabilities, claims Veracode
Veracode report suggests government fixes just 27 per cent of detected application vulnerabilities
SAP Hana riddled with encryption and SQL injection vulnerabilities, claims security company
ERPScan highlights a series of new vulnerabilities in SAP's flagship database and ERP packages