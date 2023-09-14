spyware

Hacking

NSO's Pegasus spyware used to hack exiled Russian journalist

Galina Timchenko led a media outlet Moscow declared ‘undesirable’

clock 14 September 2023 • 2 min read
Threats and Risks

Apple issues emergency updates after spyware attack observed using zero-day vulnerability

clock 12 September 2023 • 1 min read
Hacking

Live by the sword, die by the sword

clock 07 August 2023 • 2 min read
Threats and Risks

Highly targeted campaigns are a reminder that 'the commercial spyware industry continues to thrive,' researchers warn

clock 30 March 2023 • 4 min read
Hacking

'We were were astounded by the number,' says senior official

clock 28 March 2023 • 3 min read
Hacking

It remains unclear as to why Seaford was targeted for surveillance

clock 21 March 2023 • 3 min read
Threats and Risks

The vulnerability has already been patched by Google

clock 22 July 2022 • 3 min read
Mobile Phones

But it also severely limits functionality.

clock 07 July 2022 • 2 min read
Hacking

News comes as NSO says Pegasus spyware used by at least five EU countries

clock 24 June 2022 • 3 min read
Hacking

A Pegasus operator linked to the UAE is thought to have carried out the attack

clock 19 April 2022 • 3 min read
