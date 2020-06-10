spying
Amazon Echo and Google Home apps can spy on users and phish for passwords
Lackadaisical security around apps for Amazon and Google personal assistants could enable malicious attackers to v-phish for passwords or eavesdrop on households
Privacy International wins Supreme Court battle with Investigatory Powers Tribunal over judicial review
Privacy International wins its five-year legal battle with the Investigatory Powers Tribunal
Spying secrets of US police revealed as UK supplier catalogue is leaked
Cobham catalogue features IMSI catchers, location trackers and other surveillance equipment
'If people knew what bulk collection in Investigatory Powers Bill really meant, there'd be uproar' privacy expert tells MPs
Dr Joss Wright tells Science and Technology Committee modern communications data should be treated with respect, and government must be more clear about its intent to increase mass surveillance
United Nations demands states respect its privacy after AT&T NSA spying revealed
Newly released Snowden docs reveal how "highly collaborative" AT&T helped US spy on UN for 10 years