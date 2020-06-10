Sprint
US approves $26bn T-Mobile-Sprint merger
Settlement put together by DoJ would see a weak fourth player owned by Dish Network - but it will take years for it to build its own infrastructure, if it ever does
T-Mobile US agrees $26bn merger deal with rival Sprint
T-Mobile and Sprint claim deal will lead to more investment and no lost jobs
Sprint cuts back EVO sales estimates
150,000 in first three days rather than 300,000, firm admits
HTC 4G Evo smashes previous sales records
High-speed handset looks to take on the iPhone
Sprint issues warning for HTC Hero Android update
Firmware update wipes data from handsets
Sprint to launch WiMax handset in June
HTC EVO 4G costs $299 on a two-year contract
Samsung announces plans for LTE handset
Company to team up with MertroPCS for US trial
WiMax phone said to be on the way
Sprint and HTC reportedly prepping handset
Report pegs Palm Pre for early launch
Report claims that staff are preparing for possible May release