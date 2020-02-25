Splunk
Sporting Group CTO on selecting Sumo Logic over Splunk, and Google over AWS
Peter Wallis explains how the company moved from Splunk to Sumo Logic because of pricing, and how Kubernetes made Google the clear cloud choice
Splunk warning over Y2K-style bug set to hit all versions on 1st January 2020
Splunk users urged to patch immediately
Splunk acquires monitoring and analytics firm SignalFx for $1.05 billion
Splunk claims SignalFX acquisition will enable it to offer application performance management from cloud-based apps to on-premise applications
Splunk to buy DevOps incident management firm VictorOps for $120m
Move fits with Splunk's strategy of broadening its enterprise use cases
Splunk fires a shot across the bows of 'Ludicrous Larry'
Doug Merritt says there is "no such thing as a wall-to-wall Oracle customer"
DevOps: the need for speed and the tools of choice
A summary of Computing's research into DevOps priorities and tools
MoD CDIO Mike Stone to leave at the end of March 2017
Stone's departure follows rumours of rifts at the top
How Gatwick Airport gets 95 per cent of travellers through security in five minutes
And from curb to plane in 30 minutes
Splunk looks to users to make and share machine learning apps
Developing machine learning tools in Splunk? Share and share alike, urges CEO Doug Merritt
Splunk CEO Doug Merritt plans push to put Splunk data analytics at the heart of every business process
Merritt touts Splunk's "enterprise machine-data fabric" in bid to put the company's technology at the centre of every organisation
Ministry of Defence CIO Mike Stone looks to analytics to get competitive advantage for armed forces
MoD's public and private cloud-of-clouds IT transformation strategy will need analytics to achieve "competitive advantage", claims Stone
Splunk integrates machine learning, adding packaged and custom algorithms to core products
New user interface intended to take Splunk to less technical end users
Vertu: 'If you spend £10,000 on a phone it has to work'
Cloud architect Rob Charlton explains how analysing operational data takes the guesswork out of releasing new luxury smartphones
Putting machine data to work
There are numerous uses for machine data once you've worked out how to process it, says Matt Davies of Splunk
Cyber attacks against industrial control systems on the rise, warns US official
'I am very dismayed at the accessibility of some of these networks,' says Department of Homeland Security's Marty Edwards
Valve deploys 100Gbps network services from Level 3 to manage rocketing demand for online gaming [UPDATED]
'Larger links provide more total capacity which reduces potential blockages or choke points in the network,' Valve's Mike Dunkle tells Computing
Hackers cause Ukrainian power cut - a reminder cyber attacks will become more dangerous in 2016
Ukrainian power outage 'sparked' by email-borne malware makes Ashley Madison hack seem trivial
Russian hackers breach Pentagon email system
US Department of Defense email shut down and officials point the finger at Russia
'It's a great feather in the cap': Splunk celebrates 'fantastic' Computing Vendor Excellence Awards win
Head of marketing EMEA Matt Davies describes how winning the award represents 'a great moment' for Splunk and its customers
Turning coins into notes at Paddy Power: an interview with CIO Fin Goulding
Goulding tells Computing he is looking to get the most out of data by bringing many of the company's information sources together in one model
Making movies: How comparethemarket.com got Meerkat Movies up and running in months
Comparethemarket.com CIO James Lomas talks about Meerkat Movies and the company's cautious shift to the cloud
Computing Vendor Excellence Awards shortlist announced
Did your product or service make the cut?
Paddy Power to combine insight from Splunk and customer data in new big data project
CIO Fin Goulding explains how Splunk use has gone from the security team to operations, and its next stop is business analytics
Yahoo takes on Splunk's Hunk to analyse data from Hadoop environment
Yahoo has been a Splunk customer for several years, but now it wants to explore and analyse its Hadoop environment which contains more than 600 petabytes of data