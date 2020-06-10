Spain
Spanish hospitals targeted with coronavirus-themed phishing lures in Netwalker ransomware attacks
Groups behind Netwalker switched phishing baits to coronavirus last week - as other ransomware groups pledged to avoid medical facilities
La Liga fined €250,000 for using its mobile app to eavesdrop on fans
Spanish football league used popular mobile app for fans to identify bars illegally televising matches
Juniper and Telefonica building automated network that will discover and fix faults and cyber attacks
The companies are building the automated network on existing infrastructure in Spain