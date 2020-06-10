SpaceX Starship
Elon Musk unveils Starship prototype, says first test flight expected within two months
Musk describes SpaceX Starship as 'basically an ICBM that lands'
Elon Musk: SpaceX is 'getting ready' for its first Starship orbital test launch
Starship will fly to an altitude of about 22.5km during its first test flight
SpaceX Starhopper rocket prototype blasts to new heights in dramatic test flight
The entire test flight lasted... 57 seconds
SpaceX fires up prototype 'Starhopper' engine for the first time
Test caused windows to rattle in homes located near SpaceX's Boca Chica, Texas facility
Elon Musk aims for first Starship hopper test flight in the next four weeks
Starship Hopper is a shorter version of the main Starship spacecraft, currently being assembled in Boca Chica, Texas