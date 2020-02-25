South Korea
South Korean government plans shift to Linux in response to end of Extended Support for Windows 7
The South Korean government has balked at the cost of continuing to maintain Windows 7 beyond January next year
South Korea to launch one of the world's first commercial 5G service on Friday
In February, Samsung became the world's first smartphone maker to unveil a 5G phone. Now, it will have a network it can be used with
SK Hynix warns of slowing smartphone memory-chip and NAND flash sales
Hynix warning over smartphone sales slowdown indicates end of memory-chip price spike
Russia accused of Winter Olympics cyber attacks - and framing North Korea
US intelligence suggests that Russia, not North Korea, was behind the Winter Olympics cyber attacks
South Korea pulls back on plan to ban cryptocurrency trading despite uncovering $600m in "illegal trades"
"No intention" to ban or "suppress" cryptocurrency market, says finance minister Kim Dong-yeon
South Korea reveals $600m in illegal trades but is not planning to ban cryptocurrencies
'No intention to ban or suppress cryptocurrency market'
South Korea moves towards de-anonymising cryptocurrencies, bans children and foreigners from trading
The country is still considering a full ban on trading, sources say
Cisco Talos highlights malware campaigns (probably) brewed from North Korea
Meet North Korea's most active cyber crooks...
South Korea flip-flops on cryptocurrency crackdown
The proposal was 'only an opinion', according to the President's Office
South Korean government confirms plans to clamp down on cryptocurrencies
South Korea preparing new laws to on cryptocurrency trading to combat tax evasion and money laundering
North Korea accused (again) of hacking PCs to mine cryptocurrencies
North Korea looks to cryptocurrency hacking to raise foreign currency
Youbit cryptocurrency exchange declares bankruptcy after second hack in eight months
North Korea was blamed for the first attack, but the second hacker remains anonymous
Samsung CEO to leave company citing 'unprecedented crisis'
South Korean political corruption scandal believed to be behind departure of Kwon Oh-hyun
North Korean hackers could be stealing bitcoin to fund regime
FireEye believes North Korea's interest in cryptocurrency is driven by international sanctions
EC and South Korea team up on 5G mobile plans
Research tests planned for 2016
North Korean leader in HTC smartphone use shock
South Korean Samsung use ruled out
Qualcomm hit with $208m anti-trust fine
South Korea doles out penalty over chipset pricing