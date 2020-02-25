sopra steria
Interview with Sopra Steria, Vendor of the Year at the UK IT Industry Awards 2018
Computing speaks to the winning vendor as they walk off stage, having collected their gong at the industry's most prestigious awards
GDPR and PSD2: a regulatory double whammy or a unique opportunity for banks?
New regulations are forcing banks to give more power to customers and competitors with respect to account data, but they may be able to turn it them to their advantage
Data quality issues undermining digital transformation projects - CIOs
'Garbage in, garbage out' still plagues IT in an age of digitalisation and machine learning
Digital transformation means business-process transformation, say CIOs
Processes have to change to take advantage of digitalisation, suggest CIOs at Computing IT Leaders' Club
IBM's Watson turns hand to security with Watson for Cyber Security
IBM pushes in-house artificial intelligence technology for cognitive security operations centres