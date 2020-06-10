Sony Pictures
Stealthy and complex: Understanding cyber attacks of the future
Syniverse's Phil Celestini looks at how cyber crime is set to get even worse as a result of lower barriers to entry and well-resourced state attackers
How can you predict the impact of the inevitable data breach on your organisation?
It's arguably a case of not if, but when your organisation will be targeted by hackers. How can you prepare for the damage an attack might do?
"A lot of attacks from Western countries go through China," says Bruce Schneier
"We're in the early years of a cyber arms race," adds Schneier
Protests or profiteering? Whether it's Anonymous, the Cyber Caliphate or Cyber Berkut, the hack remains the same
Stephen Coty examines some of the means and motives of the burgeoning number of "hacktivists"
Sony Pictures' hacked emails published on Wikileaks
Film company faces further embarrassment as Wikileaks puts stolen emails online in searchable archive
'Regardless of how good your security is, you're going to get breached,' warns HP
'You're going to be susceptible to your weakest link, which is your people,' Dan Lamorena, senior director in HP Enterprise Security group tells Computing
Sony Pictures co-chair Amy Pascal quits under shadow of massive data breach
Pascal steps down from role following November's devastating attack by hackers
Sony Pictures' internal network remains down following November's GoP attack
Sony claims hack hasn't affected operations at the film studio as staff go offline to get work done
FBI's accusation that North Korea hacked Sony has 'puzzle pieces that don't make sense' says Lieberman Software
'It is pretty easy to forge email IP addresses' security firm points out
Will Sony really see no financial impact from cyber-attack?
Security experts agree with CEO Hirai that short-term financial impact may be minimal but say that the long-term damage is unclear
If you've been hacked, and nothing else is secure, you need an, err, old BlackBerry
Sony Pictures unlocks a stash of old BlackBerrys for secure communications after Guardians of Peace hack
Cyber security contractors' day rates rise to £500 as demand for security specialists booms
Companies are turning to contractors as the supply of skilled cyber-security staff dries up