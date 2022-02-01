Sony Interactive Entertainment

Sony to acquire 'Halo' creator Bungie for $3.6 billion

Mergers and Acquisitions

Sony to acquire 'Halo' creator Bungie for $3.6 billion

Bungie will join Sony's PlayStation line-up, but retain its independence and freedom to create titles for other platforms

clock 01 February 2022 • 3 min read
Most read
01

Samsung data breach affects UK customers

17 November 2023 • 1 min read
02

Ransomware gang files SEC complaint over undisclosed breach

17 November 2023 • 2 min read
03

Alibaba cancels cloud split

16 November 2023 • 1 min read
04

Royal Mail budgets £10 million to improve system resilience

17 November 2023 • 2 min read
05

IT outsourcing costing Eurozone banks 'millions'

16 November 2023 • 2 min read