SolarWinds hack
USA to publish detailed analysis of SolarWinds hacking tools
The report details 18 pieces of malware used in the attack, including the Sunshuttle backdoor, China Copper webshell and covert Sibot tool
SolarWinds hackers accessed Homeland Security emails
The intelligence value of hacking the DHS's emails is unknown, but the symbolism is clear
SilverFish: Swiss researchers identify threat actor with links to SolarWinds hack
The researchers found a 'major overlap' between the hack group's victims and those targeted in the SolarWinds attacks
Mimecast's source code stolen in SolarWinds breach
But Mimecast insists the code was 'incomplete'
SolarWinds executives blame intern for 'solarwinds123' password lapse
SolarWinds CEO Sudhakar Ramakrishna said that the password had been in use as early as 2017
New SolarWinds hack victims emerging every day, as Malwarebytes goes public on breach
No quick fix to massive hack say security experts as a fourth malware strain is discovered
US intelligence confirms actor 'likely Russian in origin' behind the SolarWinds hacking campaign
The operation appears to be an intelligence gathering effort, rather than an act of cyber warfare, agencies say