Ten-year outsourcing contracts are so 2005, warns Hampshire County Council's ex-CIO Jos Creese
Keep the lawyers and accountants - especially suppliers' lawyers and accountants - at arm's length when negotiating with vendors, advises Creese
Majority of CIOs rely on instinct and experience over data or third-party advice when making decisions
Even though intuition is sometimes at odds with other sources, CIOs prefer to stick with their professional judgement, suggests Colt study
Top 20 tips for negotiating new software deals
The rise of cloud computing and open source hasn't simplified negotiations with software vendors. Leeds Building Society CIO Tom Clark advises how to strike the best deal