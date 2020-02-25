software licensing
Interview: MongoDB cofounder Eliot Horowitz - 'I'd like to see a fair fight with the cloud providers'
Horowitz discusses MongoDB's licensing and how he wants to see more VC money being ploughed into core open source
Redis Labs tweaks its restrictive licensing
RSAL is designed to clarify the controversial licensing changes brought in last summer
Oracle 'dirty tricks' to continue in 2019, claims Support Revolution
Mark Smith, CEO of Support Revolution, claims SAP is likely to audit its customers more, whilst Oracle will continue its 'dirty tricks'
Firms should treat software licence reviews as a material risk to business
Software licence reviews present a significant risk to business - but there are ways to combat them
The art of surviving Oracle and SAP software licence audits
Don't fear the audit, writes Support Revolution's Mark Smith, prepare for it
SAP's latest changes to its Indirect Access pricing model - what SAP customers need to know
Snow Software's Joachim Paulini examines SAP's latest attempt to quell user unrest over high licence fees
Case study: Arup slashes licensing bill with Snow
Arup claims to have saved £4m on licensing by weeding out unused software
Barcelona gives Microsoft the boot in move to open source
By spring 2019 office software, email and operating systems used by the city will be open source
Why doesn't enterprise IT enrage users as much as Star Wars Battlefront II?
The Force isn't strong with us
Office 365: are you spending too much?
Without proactive management of SaaS applications, organisations face rising fees and increased exposure to compliance risks, says Matt Fisher
Most SAP licensees are ignoring S/4, pursuing hybrid IT instead
Two-thirds of survey respondents have 'no plans' to migrate to S/4HANA
Software companies need new licensing models - and here's why
It's impossible to accurately forecast software use
Money for old code?
Is your organisation on top of its software licensing? Check, double check, and set aside a few million pounds, just in case you're wrong, warn Fieldfisher's Sam Jardine and Liam Corrigan
Cisco's enterprise agreement takes the stress out of software licensing
Cisco's been threatening to move to software for years - and it just might have taken its first steps
Greater London Authority IT chief feels 'liberated' after Oracle migration
GLA is now making greater use of open source tools in a bid to boost flexibility and save money
Oracle's 'traumatic' licensing methodology works, so it won't change, says Specsavers global CIO
It took Specsavers nine months to renegotiate a licensing deal with Oracle, but it didn't have to, says Phil Pavitt
The top IT contract fiascos
Computing counts down some of the biggest disputes between companies and their IT suppliers
Mars wanted to sue Oracle in licensing dispute
Mars court filings show the extent to which Oracle would go to get more money out of one of its biggest customers
Are local authorities being targeted in Oracle software-licence audits?
Croydon, Greenwich, Havering, and Hillingdon spent more than £500,000 on Oracle over the past two years
'Stove-piped, not joined-up' blue-chip vendors 'frustrating' to work with, says CIO
Large vendors are too rigid to work with if you're an SME, claims Genting Casinos UK's Chris Ashworth
Struggling with Oracle licensing? Dump your systems integrator, suggests DVLA CTO
Systems integrators have no motive to reduce your licence footprint, says Iain Patterson
Valued customer or cash cow? Are software vendors going too far?
Software vendors have become more aggressive than ever in enforcing their software licences terms and conditions - and getting their pound of flesh from 'valued' customers.
Backbytes: How software companies are losing friends and alienating customers
Far from trying to hold on to their customers, big software companies seem to be trying to wring them even harder
Be careful with hidden costs of cloud, warns City & Guilds IT director
'It's very quick for people to put prices up fast,' Ian Turfrey tells Computing and Zerto web seminar