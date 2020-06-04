software development
Software development 2.0: Achieving sustainability in an environment of constant change
bet365's Sports Development team faced a number of severe hurdles as they looked to support and expand a rapidly growing website
The top-ten tenets of software quality assurance, part five: design
Design is all about applying the fundamental principles of engineering, believes Mark Wilson, in the latest in his ten-part series
The future enterprise architect: building trusted relationships with business leaders
Next-generation EAs will remain in high demand by demonstrating their ability to be flexible and operate with a business mindset
Java and JavaScript the most used programming languages, but Azure is giving way to Google, says survey
The report shines a light on the biggest development trends of 2019
Clouds won't stop these trains - quite the opposite, says Trainline CTO Mark Holt
Moving to AWS has almost doubled developer resources at Trainline
Former Google employees found start-up to transform application management
An ex Google employee is looking to transform the way firms manage apps.
DevOps in 2017: too much Dev and not enough Ops
Computing research presented at the DevOps Summit 2017 this morning
Visual Studio 2017 ships promising a leaner footprint, easier bug hunting and better collaboration and publishing features
More accessible Visual Studio promises better GitHub integration, too
DevOps: the future's cloud, the future's serverless
Cloud platforms are the main area of focus for DevOps practitioners, with serverless seen as an evolution of containers
Games development: An interview with Solar Sail Games
Indie game development firm discusses the tools and techniques it uses to create its products, and also reveals the secret behind making a great game
An interview with games developer John Evelyn
Evelyn, developer of The Collage Atlas and Skyrocket story, discusses what tools and programming languages he uses, and the secret behind making a great game
Games development: An interview with FireTwin Games
Computing speaks to an indie games development firm about its techniques and tools
Ministry of Justice picks Automation Logic to bring DevOps to 80 IT services and "reduce hosting costs by 90 per cent"
"Automation Logic are collaborative, innovative and humble," says MoJ head of architecture
Stop wasting money on digital transformation, start building the team to make it happen
If you want to digitally transform your organisation, build a team that can do it, says Dr Alberto Arribas, Science Fellow at the Met Office's Informatics Lab
The DevOps Excellence Awards - FINAL DAY TO ENTER!
Enter now for you chance to be recognised as a leader in the DevOps field
Open source in the enterprise: It's about culture, not technology, says Github
Collaboration platform provider gives its top tips on 'inner source', the idea of adopting open source software development principles within the enterprise
14 DevOps vendors link up to simplify enterprise adoption of 'best of breed' tools
DevOps Express initiative aims to streamline the way enterprises transform their software development and delivery processes to DevOps
Serverless technologies: the future of cloud
Serverless might be the future of cloud judging by the attention that Amazon, Microsoft and Google are paying to it, argues Peter Sbarski
Citigroup fined $7m over 15-year coding error in bank's reporting systems
Regulators criticise bank over the error, and for not reporting it when it was uncovered
DevOps: so you bring the Dev and Ops roles together, and then what?
Putting developers and operations staff in the same room and expecting them to get on sounds too good to be true
'Mr Google' may not love SAFE Network, but his employees do, says MaidSafe's David Irvine
Silicon Valley employees and Chinese citizens are among contributors to the serverless internet alternative
What the butler saw: Windows developers getting friendly with Jenkins and open source
Microsoft's move to embrace open source technologies has made their users more open to adopting tools like Jenkins, says Tyler Croy
Involve sales people in tech projects, says Reed.co.uk CIO
Involving sales people in development projects means you're more likely to have a commercially viable product at the end, says Mark Ridley
The very different economics of running open-source software
Open-source pioneer Tom Lane talks us through the tricky calculations surrounding enterprise free-to-use software