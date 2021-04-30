The use of containers and open source virtualisation without relying on VMware could disrupt the HCI market
DHL, Accenture and Lloyds are just a few of the firms using StorageOS’s software-defined cloud-native storage
Companies are replacing ageing infrastructure with software-defined storage
Off-loading low-level tasks means more time for trained staff to focus on growth
'If you take storage for granted you're missing a trick,' says Matt Cadieux, CIO of Red Bull Racing
Why is storage still so expensive and difficult to manage?