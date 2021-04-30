software-defined storage

IBM tackles HCI again with container-native platform

The use of containers and open source virtualisation without relying on VMware could disrupt the HCI market

clock 30 April 2021 • 2 min read

Storage

Why you should look to software-defined infrastructure for container deployments

DHL, Accenture and Lloyds are just a few of the firms using StorageOS’s software-defined cloud-native storage

clock 06 November 2020 • 2 min read

Storage

IBM builds on software-defined offering as data use expands

Companies are replacing ageing infrastructure with software-defined storage

clock 26 February 2018 • 1 min read

Big Data and Analytics

How Blue Chip has moved towards automation with software-defined storage

Off-loading low-level tasks means more time for trained staff to focus on growth

clock 21 February 2018 • 3 min read

Storage

IT leaders discuss benefits of software-defined storage

'If you take storage for granted you're missing a trick,' says Matt Cadieux, CIO of Red Bull Racing

clock 30 March 2017 • 1 min read

Storage

Storage still waiting for its 'Apple moment'

Why is storage still so expensive and difficult to manage?

clock 29 March 2017 • 2 min read
