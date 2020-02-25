software defined networking
SD-WAN - the Uber of the networking world
Just as Uber transformed the business of hailing a ride, so wide area networking is being turned over by SD-WAN
'We scale on everything else, why not bandwidth?' The advent of networking on demand
Cloud is driving the moribund telecoms industry to be more flexible, argues Colt's Mike South
The network is a roadblock, but SDN can clear a path
Cloud adoption is climbing, but legacy networks do not lend themselves to agile working. Going virtual is a way around the bottleneck
NetScout 'embraces disruption' by scrapping proprietary hardware in PFS
The PFS 5000 models are software-driven and use an open platform
Juniper follows Cisco in network automation
Cloud-Grade Networking is built on the tenets of platform-first; disaggregation; a Self-Driving Network™; and pervasive security.
Cisco to lay off one-fifth of staff - reports
Reports suggest Cisco is preparing for a more software-defined future
One fifth of firms to focus on software-defined solutions or converged infrastructure in the next two years
Computing's latest research reveals that software-defined will go from being mentioned in meetings to playing a part in data centre strategies
What is DevOps anyway?
There are two sides to the DevOps story. Here CloudBees CEO Sacha Labourey gives the Dev perspective
VMware CIO Tony Scott pushes IT-as-a-service model at virtualisation giant
Scott claims sceptics are now seeing the benefits of switching from the traditional method of procuring hardware
Conjuring cohesion: An interview with TUI Travel Group CIO Mittu Sridhara
Sridhara explains how TUI is attempting to reduce the amount of systems it has while exploring new technologies to give it a competitive edge
Software-defined networking will enable man on the street to solve 'rocket scientist' issues
Computing web seminar panel see big thngs for the future of SDN
Software-defined data centre 'is not just a buzzword', according to TUI Travel CIO Mittu Sridhara
TUI Travel is investing in SDDC but Mittu Sridhara admits not all technologies are ready yet
What really happened to Juniper's CEO, who stepped down after 'conduct in connection with… a particular customer'?
Replacement already named as Rami Rahim - but what went down?
Will software-defined networking herald 'the rise of the stupid network'?
It's taken the best part of 15 years, but with data centre operators seriously examining and rolling out software-defined networking the age of the 'stupid network' might finally be upon us
From slow lane to fast lane - the networking bottleneck
The phrase 'the network is the computer' was first coined in the mid-1980s, but it's never been more true than today. However, too many organisations have their data centres on the digital equivalent of a B-road rather than a super-highway
Addison Lee CTO admits playing safe by opting for Avaya
Software-defined networking start-ups have 'really good tech' but are just too risky - for now
The cloud and the coming software-defined revolution
Intel's Alan Priestley explains how the software-defined world will impact both the cloud and the data centre. Graeme Burton reports
Software-defined data centres a luxury? Not for service providers that need it, claims HP
But even those that have a SDDC have difficulty getting to grips with how it functions as part of the overarching business
Carriers not yet adopting software-defined networking
Infonetics research indicates that carriers are holding back on virtualisation
"What VMware was to server virtualisation we want to be to network virtualisation" - Pluribus
But don't mention SDN, says CMO Dave Ginsburg