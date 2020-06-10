software bug
Google is working on 47 Android fixes
Google has found more than 47 bugs in its mobile OS
Twitter suffers global outage across all platforms
Service up and down since early this morning in the UK
Seven-year-old 'critical security bug' found in Xen, the hypervisor used by Amazon, Rackspace and IBM clouds
Bug could give an attacker complete control through a hosted virtual machine
Airbus A400M crash: Software fault confirmed as the cause
Airbus chief strategy officer confirms that a software bug brought down military transport plane