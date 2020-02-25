software-as-a-service
Global IT spending to reach $3.7 trillion in 2018 - Gartner
'Loadsamoney' to be spent on IT in 2018 and 2019, according to Gartner
NetScout 'embraces disruption' by scrapping proprietary hardware in PFS
The PFS 5000 models are software-driven and use an open platform
DevOps Summit: Are you a digital unicorn, or still held back by 'hysterically-grown' legacy systems?
Streamlining and visibility are your best friends in DevOps, says CA's Georg von Sperling
Salesforce acquisition: If it happens the 'harsh realities of economy will hit the company', warns TNT CIO
Acquisition could also lead to 'dilution' of customer service levels, says Phil Parkin
How Harley-Davidson chose ServiceNow over IBM or BMC and 'liberated IT'
'The flexibility and ease of use of the ServiceNow platform stood out,' Harley-Davidson systems manager Jim Keene tells Computing at Knowledge 15
Enterprise innovation 'stuck in the 1970s' but 'ServiceNow out to change that' says CEO Frank Slootman
Slootman kicks off Knowledge 15 by arguing enterprise tools need to be as innovative as consumer tools like Uber, and execs unveil ServiceNow's new app store
How fashion label Paul Smith tailors its IT with cloud computing and big data
Paul Smith's head of IT Lee Bingham tells Computing why software-as-a-service and big data are the way forward for the iconic fashion brand
Ocado to sign first deal for its Ocado Smart Platform technology as it recruits 150 developers
Next phase in Ocado's expansion plan will see the company sell its core technology platform overseas
Kingfisher to 'revolutionise' IT service desk with ServiceNow
Europe's largest DIY retailer deploying a proof-of-concept now, looks to roll out full system by September
Knowledge 14: 'ServiceNow is like a box of Lego'
Elmer de Valk, managing consultant for Plat4mation, talks about ServiceNow's modular approach to PaaS
Knowledge 14: 'We're closing all our data centres' - Creative Artists Agency CIO
Speaking to Computing at Knowledge 14, Michael Keithley explains why he's moving all the celebrity talent agency's infrastructure into the cloud - even if some of his peers remain wary.
Knowledge 14: Enterprise IT bloated and under automated, says ServiceNow CEO
"Why are there so many damn people and so little automation?" asks Frank Slootman
ServiceNow and Partners In IT 'revolutionise' NHS Blood and Transplant HR services
IT behind NHS Blood and Transplant authority was "based on Microsoft Excel"
Yorkshire Building Society selects ServiceNow to optimise service delivery
IT service transition manager Danny Potts tells Computing why Yorkshire Building Society opted to roll out ServiceNow
Dreamforce 2013: Salesforce1 does not exist, it's just a branding exercise, says Gartner
'There is no 'it', just increased plumbing between platforms', says analyst
Dreamforce 2013: Salesforce1 will 'jumpstart innovation', predicts VP Rosenbaum
'Mobile first approach' is key thinking behind announcement
ServiceNow CEO wants to 'drive a truck through' competition and aims for war with Salesforce
Frank Slootman eyes Salesforce and dismisses threat from other rivals: 'We're feeding on BMC's carcass'
Cloud SLAs are full of holes, so how do you establish trust?
Panelists at the Data Centre Summit 2013 discuss the best ways to approach cloud contracts
'Security? We've heard of it': Cloud contracts hazy on security, says Gartner
Gartner slams cloud computing companies for ambiguous contracts
Global outsourcing market to reach $288bn in 2013 - Gartner
Outsourcing market growth being driven by infrastructure-as-a-service at the expense of traditional outsourcing
Ballmer unveils Microsoft shake-up, promising a 'single experience' for users
'No other company has such strength across so many categories today' he boasts