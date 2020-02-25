software
Somewhere in the early 21st century, we started renting everything (as a service)
If we don't own the future, it'll own us
Python creator Guido van Rossum quits Dropbox, triggering his retirement
But he's not an ex-programmer. He has not ceased to be.
Symantec suspends deal talks with Broadcom over price disagreements
Symantec suspends takeover talks after Broadcom cuts bid price by $1
The most profitable languages and how to learn them
Hired CEO Mehul Patel reveals the most in-demand and lucrative computer languages that software engineers need to learn
Microsoft Visual Studio Code now available on Linux as an Ubuntu Snap
Visual Studio Code will run on Linux as a containerised package in the form of an Ubuntu Snap
Bitdefender on how its protecting your smart home with a Box
And why all the machine learning happens inside your home network
Google outlines more details on plan to shift to 64-bit Android apps from August
Developers will be expected to provide both 32-bit and 64-bit builds of their apps - but 32-bit apps will be deprecated in Google's Play Store
Brexit: SAP User Group calls for clarity over software vendors' Brexit plans
ERP software users need to know how vendors will cover the UK's exit from the European Union
New Microsoft Windows 10 bug downgrades users' Pro licences
New glitch comes just weeks after latest Windows update had to be be temporarily withdrawn
Facebook counter-sues Blackberry claiming infringement of messaging patents
Facebook returns fire at Blackberry with 118-page lawsuit
Microsoft's Windows 10 September update to be released in October
Windows 10 September Update will feature a number of improvements to barely used features
Google to take Java API case against Oracle to the Supreme Court
Eight-year Java API intellectual property battle heading to the US Supreme Court
Google CEO Sundar Pichai lays down company policy on AI collaboration
Google's new policy on collaborating with government on AI riddled with 'ifs' and 'buts'.
Confirmed: Microsoft buys GitHub in $7.5bn deal
A deal GitHub founders and backers could scarcely refuse
Google plan to bring full Linux app support to Chromebooks
SuperTuxKart - and other Linux apps and games - coming to Chromebooks soon
Microsoft slashes Windows app store fees to just five per cent - but excludes games (for now)
The first step to making Windows more like Android or iOS?
Google launches all-HTTPS '.app' top-level domain purely for web apps
.App TLDs available until 7 May via a Google Early Access Program
Signal ordered to stop 'domain fronting' on AWS or get thrown off
AWS follows Google in banning domain fronting and warns Signal to discontinue the practice
Rejoice! Ubuntu 18.04 LTS, the 'Bionic Beaver', is here!
'Bionic Beaver' comes equipped with Gnome desktop, Kuberflow and Nvidia GPU acceleration
Citrix files suit against Workspot claiming patent infringement
Citrix claims Workspot has infringed at least four Citrix patents
Google launches iMessage rival Chat
Alan Partridge-themed 'Chat' will require mobile carrier opt-in
Gmail to get a major redesign in a matter of weeks
Gmail users to get access to a "major" update within weeks
Windows 10 Build 17639 will provide 'Skip Ahead' insiders with better support for Sets
Build 17639 will see Windows 10 go even more 'tabby'
Flights across Europe return to normal following IT system crash at Eurocontrol
15,000 flights affected by computer crash on Tuesday night