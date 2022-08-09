SoftBank Group

Arm reports record revenue as parent SoftBank posts net loss of $23 billion

Finance and Reporting

Arm reports record revenue as parent SoftBank posts net loss of $23 billion

Arm is one of the few bright spots for the troubled Japanese tech investment bank

clock 09 August 2022 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Cyberattack hits NHS 111, users warned of delays

08 August 2022 • 2 min read
02

'Massive' cyberattack targets the German Chambers of Industry and Commerce

05 August 2022 • 3 min read
03

Microsoft email users targeted in new phishing campaign that can bypass MFA

05 August 2022 • 3 min read
04

Microsoft develops 3MW-capable hydrogen fuel cells

02 August 2022 • 2 min read
05

GitLab to erase projects not updated for a year

04 August 2022 • 2 min read