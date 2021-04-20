Softbank
Nvidia shows interest in buying chip designer ARM
Nvidia is a licensee of ARM chips and a deal could draw opposition from other licensees
SoftBank mulls sale of Arm, hires Goldman Sachs to explore options
The Japanese conglomerate needs more cash to support firms in its $100 billion Vision Fund
Intel sues Softbank-backed Fortress Investment accusing it of patent trolling
Fortress was acquired by SoftBank Group in 2017 for $3.3 bn
ARM confirms 'biggest ever' cash deal to acquire analytics specialist Treasure Data
Treasure Data's technology will be integrated with June acquisition Stream and ARM's own Mbed cloud to create end-to-end IoT management platform
Theresa May's Japan trip may have a major tech impact
1,000 companies and 140,000 jobs hang on the Prime Minister's high-wire balancing act in Tokyo.
Marissa Mayer's Yahoo pay-off cut in half
$55m pay-off cut to $23m after Verizon re-negotiates purchase price
Softbank to shift 25 per cent stake in ARM to fund backed by Saudi Arabia, Apple and Qualcomm
Transfer of stake will help SoftBank fulfill its promise to invest "at least $25bn" in SoftBank Vision Fund