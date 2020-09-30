Sodinokibi

Ransomware incidents 'appeared to explode' in June: IBM

The number of ransomware attacks in the second quarter of 2020 was around three times higher than in Q1

clock 30 September 2020 • 2 min read

Hacking

REvil ransomware gang launches auction site to sell stolen data

The group has threatened to sell Madonna's legal documents in a future auction

clock 03 June 2020 • 2 min read

Security

More ransomware groups threaten to publish data stolen data from non-payers

More and more ransomware groups are starting to steal data before encryption in order to blackmail their victims into paying up

clock 25 March 2020 • 2 min read

Privacy

Hackers start selling and distributing Sodinokibi data leaks on hacking forums

The data allegedly belongs to consultancy Brooks International, which refused to pay ransom to cyber criminals

clock 20 March 2020 • 2 min read

Security

Travelex refuses to comment on whether it paid ransom to get its data back

Last week, a group claiming to be behind the Sodinokibi ransomware attack on Travelex threatened to release data. This week, Travelex refuses to comment on whether it paid up…

clock 14 January 2020 • 2 min read

Security

Travelex 'negotiating' with Sodinokibi ransomware group threatening to release or sell personal data

Travelex reportedly negotiating $6m ransom as group threaten to release personal data Travelex claims hasn't been compromised…..

clock 10 January 2020 • 3 min read

Security

Travelex: Met Police called-in last week as Travelex FINALLY admits Sodinokibi ransomware attack

Travelex statement admits Sodinokibi ransomware outbreak but claims that no "structured personal customer data" has been compromised

clock 08 January 2020 • 3 min read

Hacking

Cyber criminals demand $3 million in ransom from Travelex after infecting its network with Sodinokibi ransomware

Attackers claim to have copied more than 5GB of users' personal data

clock 07 January 2020 • 3 min read

Threats and Risks

GandCrab ransomware team may have rebranded, not retired, to push more advanced 'REvil' ransomware

GandCrab gang not retiring, but rebranding to offer a more exclusive, lower profile 'service'

clock 16 July 2019 • 2 min read
