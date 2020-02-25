Socitm
Eighty per cent of councils still primarily rely on on-premise IT because of 'legacy IT hangover'
Holding on to legacy technology is holding back digital transformation in local government, claim Eduserv and Socitm
NHS overpays for IT by more than 900 per cent - survey
Charities aren't much better
Socitm lauds benefits of sharing - again
With advice on how to approach sharing and successful case studies
Major Socitm report calls for more shared services
Public sector CIO body makes the case for more collaboration, standardisation and IT reuse
Socitm appoints Birmingham City Council's Glyn Evans as president
Tower Hamlets' Nadira Hussain takes over his role as vice president
Socitm report highlights outsourcing risks
To avoid them, get advice, be strategic and retain a well-informed in-house team
Rationalising IT expenditure through re-evaluation
Can government bodies do a better job of rationalising IT expenditure by re-evaluating what they spend money on in the first place?
Councils let digital delivery standards slip
Socitm reports highlights poor online service from many local councils
Socitm says councils should centralise customer contact management
Local authority IT body singles out four councils for praise
