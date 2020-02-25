social media
The positive case for Twitter bots
Not all Twitter bots have bad intentions
Twitter's new design was made by women. Is that a good thing?
Perhaps they should have waited a little longer to announce that, given the backlash, argues Holly Brockwell
Why publishing images online is riskier than you think
Images published online can be ripped off in seconds. So what can organisations do to protect their intellectual property, asks SmartFrame's Patrick Krupa
Backbytes: If social media firms can see inside black holes they can create cast-iron age verification, claims Children's Commissioner Anne Longfield
Who on Earth would drive a Facebook driverless car?
LinkedIn backtracks on censorship of Chinese activist
Another question mark over the influence of repressive regimes on tech firms
Trump's best tweets of 2018
The stable genius' highlights of 2018
Apple, Amazon and many other firms granted special access to Facebook users' data, claims report
Facebook has 'work to do to regain people's trust' concedes privacy director
Government to extend age-verification to social media
Culture secretary Margot James admits plans to extend adult website age verification to social media websites
Facebook admits striking data-sharing deals with Chinese smartphone makers
Huawei, Oppo, Lenovo and TCL all benefited from data deals with Facebook
Eugene Kaspersky attacks Twitter over advertising ban for Kaspersky Labs
Twitter claims Kaspersky's business model 'inherently conflicts with acceptable Twitter Ads business practice'
Facebook Login feature being hijacked by hidden trackers, warn researchers
Log-in with Facebook? You could be giving away more personal data than you bargained for
Facebook to abandon several data broker partnerships
Facebook belatedly takes action to improve data privacy
Peter Cochrane: Escaping the comfortable 'rabbit hole' of social-media agreement
Has social media killed reasoned debate? And, if so, how do we re-inject civility back into public discourse, asks Peter Cochrane
Facebook bans all ads promoting cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin and ICOs
Social network looks to crack down on deceptive marketing activity
Jack Dorsey promises Twitter crackdown on terrorist accounts
Dorsey promises "more aggressive stance" on rules and enforcement
Twitter trials 280 character tweets - but only for select users, not hoi polloi
Twitter proposes to double the nonsense per tweet
Facebook, Google, Twitter urged to change terms for European users or face fines
European authorities demand that more be done by social media giants to tackle fraud, scams and unsuitable content on their networks
Tweet theft: Idiots ruminating on technology, TalkTalk marketing fails (again) and Twitter's abuse fails
Web surfing too slow for you? Why not invest in a new mouse with two scroll wheels for faster 'net surfing?
Snapchat owner Snap reveals $515m loss - as it files for $25bn public share offering
Snap's prospects: No profit, no voting rights and highly dependent on Google, who it pays $400m per year
Facebook loses Oculus VR intellectual property lawsuit to Bethesda owner Zenimax
Facebook ordered to pay $500m to Zenimax on top of the $2bn it already paid for Oculus Rift
Everybody hates email - so why do they still use it?
Email has had more than its share of critics over the years, but if it's so bad, why is it still a core application for just about every business? Stuart Sumner explores the pros and cons and asks if email is set to be replaced in the near future
Twitter has gone down, as acquisition nears - UPDATED
Likely service disruption, according to downrightnow.com
How TalkTalk's attempt at social media marketing turned into FailFail
Brands as hopelessly tarnished as TalkTalk's ought to be more careful when marketing over mediums like Twitter
Twitter to enable longer posts by disregarding links and photos in 140-character limit
Couldn't they just increase the character limit to 160 or 180?