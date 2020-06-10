social engineering
Deskflix Season 3. Cyber security: new threats, new approaches
Join us for our live virtual event on 18th June
Cyber crooks exploit cardless ATMs using phishing and social engineering
Cardless ATMs exploited by a combination of phishing and adding new numbers to customers' mobile accounts
Morrisons should be a lesson on the costly consequences of insider threats
What can other companies learn from the class-action lawsuit facing Morrisons?
Do you publicise your management team? You're helping hackers, says Mimecast
Showing the world who your management team are, what they look like and what their contact details are helps hackers with social engineering attacks
Necurs back with a vengeance - now gathering victims' data to improve success rates
The new strain takes screengrabs and reports errors back to malware authors
Corvid wants to remove the weak link from cyber: the users
It's unrealistic to train users to recognise every threat, especially with modern hackers' levels of sophistication, argues CTO Andrew Nanson
Humans are the weak point in cyber - how do we change that?
The changing business environment has created more opportunities for workers to cause a breach - not always unknowingly
Twitter faces lawsuit for eavesdropping on direct messages
If plaintiffs win, every Twitter user in US could receive damages
Facebook security flaw enables attackers to control users' PCs
Millions of users could be at risk from two vulnerabilities, but Facebook downplays significance
LinkedIn users warned of new phishing scam
Fake emails discovered designed to harvest logins and passwords
Security industry advice for battling Turing Test-beating AIs: 'Be nice and sceptical'
Symantec and Juniper admit there is not yet a clear plan for beating more advanced forms of 'Eugene Goostman'
Experian subsidiary sold personal details to fraudster in six-year scam
US subsidiary of Experian sold 500,000 records to fraudster posing as private investigator
Eight arrested over £1.3m cyber-raid on Barclays bank branch
Attacker posed as an IT engineer to plant keyboard, video and mouse (KVM) switch with 3G modem in Barclays branch