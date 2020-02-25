Soca
Tackling the challenge of attracting cyber security talent to the public sector
Danny Palmer examines what the public sector can do to attract top cyber security talent when competing against the higher salaries offered by private firms
SOCA website brought down by cyber criminals (UPDATED)
Crime agency's website taken offline by DDoS attack
Opinion: "I was hacked, so why am I being sued?"
Why organisations must take data security seriously
LulzSec announces end to hacking campaign and disbands
Group hopes AntiSec initiative will carry on
Teenager arrested on suspicion of Lulzsec hacks
A 19-year-old man is being questioned by police in connection with recent high-profile attacks on the CIA, SOCA, Nintendo and Sony
LulzSec hacks Soca
Hacker group teams up with Anonymous to wage war on government agencies and big companies
Malware infects Virgin Media customers
SOCA found that 1,500 Virgin Media customers were infected with SpyEye Trojan
Soca signs £157m IT outsourcing deal
Deal will see crime-fighting agency consolidate its datacentres, networks and desktops
Leading e-crime fighter voices concern over fate of PCeU
Moving Met's e-crime unit to the National Crime Agency could play into hands of cyber criminals
New National Crime Agency may face legacy integration problems
But joining SOCA and NPIA into one agency makes it better able to tackle cyber crime
Domain registration rules could be tightened
Report finds less than a quarter of sites have fully accurate information on who registered them
Police to use mobile biometric scanners and credit card readers
Mobile units could scan passports, credit cards and eyes
Soca e-crime team secures 22 arrests in three years
Unit has wider crime-prevention role, says home secretary
Soca completes IT overhaul
And e-crime department chalks up two big cases, says agency's annual report
Busting cyber crime: who you gonna call?
Despite new funding, e-crime strategy remains mired in confusion