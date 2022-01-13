SNHU

Fixing Log4Shell: how a university patched all its endpoints over a weekend

Threats and Risks

It's all about knowing what you have, how the software is interconnected and then getting boots on the ground, says SNHU's endpoint team

clock 13 January 2022 • 4 min read
