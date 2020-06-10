Snapdragon
Qualcomm planning Snapdragon 1000 ARM-based CPU for Windows 10 laptops and two-in-ones
Qualcomm planning to use TSMC's 7nm process to make fast and power-efficient rival to Intel
Qualcomm reveals details of Snapdragon 700 platform intended to bring AI to low-cost devices
The talky-toaster comes a step closer...
Vodafone Smart Platinum 7: specs, 2K screen, VR headset, price
Platinum 7 offers impressive specs at an affordable price
BlackBerry Priv released today. The verdict? Not bad
BlackBerry shimmies over to Android with high-end keyboard-toting device
Qualcomm unveils Quick Charge 3.0 technology to boost battery charging
Quick Charge 3.0 will enable faster charging in compatible devices
BlackBerry Venice Android smartphone to launch in November
BlackBerry to launch Android device with retractable keyboard in November, according to reports
Qualcomm details Snapdragon 810 and 808 64-bit smartphone chips with 300Mbps LTE support
New smartphone chips offer support for high-speed LTE networks and 4K displays
Qualcomm Snapdragon 805 4K tablet hands-on review
We check out the performance of Qualcomm's new ARM-based super chip for tablets
Qualcomm unveils 64bit Snapdragon 410 chip and plans 4G support across the board
410 is firm's first 64bit ARM chip for smartphones
Qualcomm unveils Snapdragon 805 smartphone and tablet chip with 4K graphics capabilities
Latest chip capable of supporting Ultra HD video on mobile devices next year
Amazon Kindle Fire HDX hits the UK in 7in and 8.9in versions with 3G and 4G connectivity
New Kindle models boast a mix of enterprise and consumer features
Qualcomm to support Wireless USB in Snapdragon chips for smartphones and tablets
Snapdragon USB Over WiFi will allow USB devices to be used wirelessly with tablets and smartphones
CES: Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 series hands on review
Mobile chip promises big leaps in performance
CES: Snapdragon 800 headlines star-studded Qualcomm keynote
Steve Ballmer, Guillermo Del Toro join Paul Jacobs on stage
Qualcomm announces three more Snapdragon S4 series processors
Firm promise to bring quad-core processing prowess to budget smartphones
Qualcomm Snapdragon vs Samsung Exynos tablet processor benchmarks
V3 pits Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon processor against the Samsung Galaxy Note 10.1's Exynos component
Qualcomm slams Intel's single-core mobile chips [Video]
Intel components two to three generations behind Snapdragon equivalents, says rival chip maker
#MWC: Qualcomm claims dual-core S4 outperforms Nvidia Tegra 3
Firm also dismisses rumours Qualcomm chipset performance behind the curve for Windows 8 system
CES: Qualcomm boss talks up mobile innovation
Impact of mobile is driving emerging nations, says Jacobs
Qualcomm expands next-generation Snapdragon line
New high-performance chips based on Krait core coming in 2012
Qualcomm chip boosts graphics for tablets and smartphones
Latest addition to Snapdragon family integrates faster GPU
Qualcomm roadmap includes 28nm Snapdragon SoC
Company outlines processor and graphics enhancements
Toshiba TG01 smartphone launching on Orange
First Qualcomm Snapdragon device lands on Friday
Sun and Qualcomm port Java SE to Snapdragon
Collaboration promises to deliver rich internet experience on mobile devices