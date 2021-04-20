Snapchat
Facebook, Snapchat ban Trump indefinitely after Capitol Hill violence
But he is back on Twitter
'Network congestion' blamed for Google Cloud outage that affected YouTube, Snapchat and G Suite
Google Cloud outage lasted more than four hours on Sunday and affected Snapchat, Discord, Shopify, Vimeo and Pokemon Go as well as Google's own services
Snapchat employees abusing user data, says report
Employees claim that the tools give "the keys to the kingdom"
Snap lumbered with hundreds of thousands of unsold Spectacles, claims report
Snap left with massive stocks of unpopular Spectacles after wildly over-estimating demand
Snap shares plunge after company reports slowing user growth and revenues
People finding they have better things to do is bad news for Snap
Twitter's results warning to Snap as it pins a $22.2bn value on its IPO
Neither Twitter, not Snap, look like they will successfully 'cross the chasm' like Facebook did five years ago
Snapchat owner Snap reveals $515m loss - as it files for $25bn public share offering
Snap's prospects: No profit, no voting rights and highly dependent on Google, who it pays $400m per year
Former head of US Homeland Security warns building backdoors into encryption would be 'a mistake'
Michael Chertoff argues preventing criminals communicating is 'a pipe dream' and backdoors would just make ordinary users less secure
Venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins sinks $20m into Snapchat
Messaging app now valued at around $10bn after Kleiner Perkins investment
Skype and Snapchat embarrassed in New Year hacks
Syrian Electronic Army claims Microsoft social media tools are 'monitored' and information sold to governments