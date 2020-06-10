Snap
Microsoft Visual Studio Code now available on Linux as an Ubuntu Snap
Visual Studio Code will run on Linux as a containerised package in the form of an Ubuntu Snap
Snap lumbered with hundreds of thousands of unsold Spectacles, claims report
Snap left with massive stocks of unpopular Spectacles after wildly over-estimating demand
Snapchat owner Snap reveals $515m loss - as it files for $25bn public share offering
Snap's prospects: No profit, no voting rights and highly dependent on Google, who it pays $400m per year