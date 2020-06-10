SMEs
UK SMEs struggle to recruit technology talent
Three in five CIOs say that the more skilled employees prefer to work for large firms
Book review: A Practical Guide to Cyber Security for Small Businesses, by Nick Ioannou
A trove of tips and tricks for securing a small firm on a budget
Analysys Mason: the IoT is growing - but there's something holding it back
SMEs and large enterprises see IoT opportunities very differently
SMBs spend £200,000 on new tech each year
Average SMB business spend ranges from £250,000 to £3 million
SME health improves across the UK as confidence begins to recover
SME Health Check Index at its highest level in 18 months, continuing the positive trend of 2016
SMBs are most at risk from data breaches, warns Juniper
The average SMB spends a little over £3,000 on cybersecurity annually - but a data breach can cost as much as £300,000
Budget 2017: Funding for 5G despite security and standards fears
In a budget bearing remarkable similarities to that released a year ago by George Osborne, Hammond announces funding for 5G, driverless cars and robotics
Why cloud computing is no longer a high-risk strategy for SMEs
SMEs should be the most enthusiastic adopters of cloud but they are held back by out-dated worries, says Richard Stinton
Hundreds of small businesses risk being locked out of BACS payment system
1,000 SMEs still haven't adopted new security measures - and could lose ability to pay staff and suppliers electronically
Government 'has lost momentum' in efforts to spend more with SMEs, say MPs
Public Accounts Committee is not convinced that "the voice of SMEs is being heard in government"
Computing research: Small business networks - better but under pressure
Computing's latest research finds that networks are much more reliable than they used to be, but pressures from real-time applications and cloud mean there's no room for complacency
Only a quarter of cyber security employees say their firm has cyber insurance
Half of companies don't have cyber insurance, and many of those don't intend to buy any soon either
Start-ups provide RBS with 'injection of working differently'
'More than ever there's a recognition of what they can do,' says RBS head of analytics Christiaan Nelissen
SMBs vulnerable to cyber-crime due to lack of resources, warns report
Webroot report suggests that only 37 per cent of SMBs feel 'completely ready' to combat cyber-threats
Cloud vendors 'have challenges to overcome' to better serve SMEs, says Verizon Cloud CTO
Traditional SMEs not tempted by cloud computing, admits Verizon Cloud's Ryan Shuttleworth
Sportscotland removes Dropbox shadow-IT threat
Sportscotland: 'We had little control over what information was being shared or who it was shared with'
How to convince the board to fund threat intelligence
Be proactive rather than reactive, Ebuyer's Tarun Samtani tells Computing's Enterprise Security and Risk Management Summit
Does Cyber Essentials scheme really help SMBs to boost cyber security?
Panelists at Computing's Enterprise Security Summit debate whether or not SMBs need Cyber Essentials programme
Helena Romanes School deploys unified communications software to drive efficiency and cut costs
'The solution is delivering efficiencies and an enhanced, more resilient service,' said Liz Evans-Barlow, business manager at Helena Romanes School
'Stove-piped, not joined-up' blue-chip vendors 'frustrating' to work with, says CIO
Large vendors are too rigid to work with if you're an SME, claims Genting Casinos UK's Chris Ashworth
Using big data to build 'a concierge in your pocket': an interview with Genting Casinos UK IT director Chris Ashworth
Chris Ashworth tells Computing how big data, analytics, mobile, cloud and Tibco business intelligence are helping to futureproof the casino group
UK SMEs 'reject' cloud storage
Time and money the main barrier to cloud storage adoption for SMEs, according to research
SMEs and the government: It's a race, not a sprint
The government has made headway to better engage SMEs, but scalability remains a barrier for small companies, argues LOC Consulting's Tim Kempster
Uber and AirBnB demonstrate 'disruptive' effect of SMBs in technology sector
Fujitsu's Michael Keegan urges SMEs to demonstrate how they can help provide better services as government becomes more open to using them