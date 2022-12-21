1.2 million SMEs eligible, but only 1,000 vouchers redeemed
With uncapped energy costs up more than 150%, the backbone of the UK economy needs all the help it can get
A policy change in response to IR35 has effectively banned SMEs from working with government, says Romy Hughes.
"dxw is an employee-owned digital agency which creates public services that improve peoples' lives."
Marwin Marcussen, sales engineer manager EMEA at Kaseya, spoke about software and patch management at Computing's Deskflix: SMEs event.
The next event in the Deskflix calendar focuses on the future of technology and innovation for SMEs we will see in the next year.