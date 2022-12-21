SME

Government closes 'Help to Grow: Digital' scheme for businesses

Government

Government closes 'Help to Grow: Digital' scheme for businesses

1.2 million SMEs eligible, but only 1,000 vouchers redeemed

clock 21 December 2022 • 2 min read
Can "removing the faff" help SMEs survive the cost crisis?

Management

Can "removing the faff" help SMEs survive the cost crisis?

With uncapped energy costs up more than 150%, the backbone of the UK economy needs all the help it can get

clock 22 September 2022 • 4 min read
Why IR35 is disastrous for SMEs, taxpayer value and UK tech leadership

Government

Why IR35 is disastrous for SMEs, taxpayer value and UK tech leadership

A policy change in response to IR35 has effectively banned SMEs from working with government, says Romy Hughes.

clock 11 July 2022 • 6 min read
Interview: dxw, Digital Technology Leaders Awards finalist

Leadership

Interview: dxw, Digital Technology Leaders Awards finalist

"dxw is an employee-owned digital agency which creates public services that improve peoples' lives."

clock 05 July 2022 • 4 min read
Unpatched vulnerabilities responsible for a third of data breaches

Security

Unpatched vulnerabilities responsible for a third of data breaches

Marwin Marcussen, sales engineer manager EMEA at Kaseya, spoke about software and patch management at Computing's Deskflix: SMEs event.

clock 30 May 2022 • 1 min read
Join us in May to discuss the future of technology for SMEs

Strategy

Join us in May to discuss the future of technology for SMEs

The next event in the Deskflix calendar focuses on the future of technology and innovation for SMEs we will see in the next year.

clock 29 March 2022 • 1 min read
