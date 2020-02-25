SMB storage
Data breaches in 2017 totally eclipse 2016 - already
More data stolen in the first six months of 2017 than all of 2016
GDPR and big data - friends or foes?
Is the GDPR a guiding light to the benefits of big data, or its death knell?
Borsa and IBM building a business blockchain
SMBs will find it easier to obtain funding by sharing financial data in a secure environment
Securities blockchain will raise trust among European SMBs, claims IBM
The system is intended to make it simpler for SMBs to obtain funding by sharing secure financial information
HPE's Gen 10s are supposedly the most secure industry standard servers - ever
The Gen 10 servers are built, operated and disposed of with data security at the forefront
'No evidence' that government understands the seriousness of Brexit for data protection
A Lords report says that there is 'no prospect of a clean break' with the EU when it comes to data sharing
Dropbox planning to launch IPO before the end of the year, according to reports
Dropbox would be biggest IPO since Snap in March
Building a better bank: IBM's blockchain secures cross-border trade
Blockchain makes transactions visible and secure for SMEs
IDC: Hyperconverged system sales up almost 70 per cent in Q1
Hyperconverged systems grew more than 12 times faster than the overall converged systems market
What is 'personal data'? IT leaders debate the GDPR definition
The GDPR's definition of 'personal data' is so broad that it is causing concern across the IT industry
Big Data & IoT Summit 2017: Skyscanner aims for half-second daily downtime
When building a data platform, it's not actually good to get it right first time, suggests Skyscanner engineer Michael Pollet
How does the GDPR affect storage?
The GDPR could be a 'privacy earthquake' - but what will its impact be on storage of personal data?
Western Digital to go to arbitration to stop Toshiba semiconductor sale
Western Digital ignores Toshiba's legal warnings not to try and stop chip unit sale
How HPE Synergy brought huge NHS cost savings and DevOps strategy to medical records firm EMIS Group
"Efficiency means saving the NHS more money," claims technical solutions manager
Intel takes different tack on PC performance with launch of Optane 2280 storage cache
Intel claims that M.2 compatible Optane 2280 will boost PC load times
Two thirds of UK enterprise now using the public cloud
But there's a lot more work to do with integration
Dropbox vs OneDrive: How Expedia rolled out Dropbox in two weeks to remove legacy file sharing
Around 30 per cent of staff were already using personal Dropbox accounts in preference to OneDrive, Expedia embraced shadow IT rather than eschew it
An interview with games developer John Evelyn
Evelyn, developer of The Collage Atlas and Skyrocket story, discusses what tools and programming languages he uses, and the secret behind making a great game
Taming the public cloud: can control be brought back in house?
Public cloud works wonders for aglilty and flexibility, but it can't shed security and control concerns, a Computing survey finds
Windows Server SMB zero-day exploit released after Microsoft failed to issue patch for three months
US CERT recommends blocking all outbound SMB connections until Microsoft (finally) issues patch
Asus unveils tiny Tinker Board PC to rival Raspberry Pi
4K video support touted for £55 Raspberry Pi rival
MPs to use Digital Economy Bill to force search engines to 'tackle' piracy
MPs' amendment would impose binding code of practice on Bing, Google and Yahoo
School burns down, but data recovered in hours with Redstor cloud solution
On-site data centre totalled - not a problem thanks to foresight of IT manager
HP desktops first to carry AMD 7th generation PRO APUs
"Impressive value and uncompromising performance" should suit SMBs