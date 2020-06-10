SMB Spotlight
SMB health is at its lowest level in three years
Employment, revenue and confidence are all down
StoneCalibre acquires AVST to create joint voice and data UC firm
StoneCalibre has merged AVST and fax-over-IP company XMedius
HPE Aruba joins group rolling out free Wi-Fi across Europe
HPE Aruba joins initiative to get free Wi-Fi rolled out across Europe
Google to bring legacy apps to cloud with Cisco
New hybrid cloud solution connects on-prem environments with Google Cloud Platform
Bloated browsers the cause of many web security risks, suggest researchers
Bloated browsers raising security risks for users
Voting for the V3 Technology Awards closes on Friday
Only three days left
Google Pixel 2: Users complain of even more faults
Problems deepen for Google's ultra-expensive smartphone
Bad Rabbit ransomware spreading in Eastern Europe 'with ties to NotPetya' - updated
Ransomware is installed via a download and can move laterally within a network - but some researchers claim the threat has been blown out of all proportion
GDPR: What will happen in the first 72 hours after a data breach?
Alien Vault's Javvad Malik describes how GDPR will change organisations' data breach responses
Is the cloud the answer to the GDPR that SMEs have been waiting for?
Businesses have concerns about the GDPR, with the compliance deadline approaching fast and the impact expected to be significant
SD-WAN could help SMBs deal with network challenges - but be sure of the issues first, say experts
"No-one should ever deploy technology for technology's sake," says Citrix's Justin Thorogood
IT spending in Western Europe to top $453.8 billion in 2017
IT spending in Western Europe is to top $453 billion, as companies continue to invest in technologies like AI and IoT
SME confidence continues to dip, as export strength fails to materialise
Amazon UK head has advised small businesses to embrace digital to mitigate risks
Cryptocurrency miners put cloud at risk with hacking efforts
Threat actors can install malicious code on unknowing websites to hijack visitors' resources
Cloud at risk from cryptocurrency miners
Malicious code can go undetected, pushing up cloud prices
How businesses reduce the risk from insider threats
New research from Computing reveals what firms do to reduce the risks of certain types of threat
Cloud ensures that one size really does fit all, says Oracle's Mark Hurd
Oracle is now as affordable for SMBs as it is for governments and multinationals, argues Oracle co-CEO Mark Hurd
HPE allowed Russia to inspect software used by US military
ArcSight cyber intelligence and intrusion detection system is used extensively across armed forces
How a 27-year old phone maker is adapting to an IP world
Desktop phones made Polycom famous; but in a dying PBX market, it's had to find new ways to grow
Data breaches in 2017 totally eclipse 2016 - already
More data stolen in the first six months of 2017 than all of 2016
What is the future for the cloud?
AI will be important as the cloud keeps growing, but service providers must change their business model
Technology is 'key' to London's future, shows CBI survey
Mayor's office tells government that returning certainty to the business world is critical
How do you tie together cloud and on-prem?
The hybrid cloud must be managed correctly to make the most of what it offers
SMBs spend £200,000 on new tech each year
Average SMB business spend ranges from £250,000 to £3 million