Is the cloud the answer to the GDPR that SMEs have been waiting for?
Businesses have concerns about the GDPR, with the compliance deadline approaching fast and the impact expected to be significant
IT spending in Western Europe to top $453.8 billion in 2017
IT spending in Western Europe is to top $453 billion, as companies continue to invest in technologies like AI and IoT
SME confidence continues to dip, as export strength fails to materialise
Amazon UK head has advised small businesses to embrace digital to mitigate risks
How businesses reduce the risk from insider threats
New research from Computing reveals what firms do to reduce the risks of certain types of threat
Cloud ensures that one size really does fit all, says Oracle's Mark Hurd
Oracle is now as affordable for SMBs as it is for governments and multinationals, argues Oracle co-CEO Mark Hurd
How a 27-year old phone maker is adapting to an IP world
Desktop phones made Polycom famous; but in a dying PBX market, it's had to find new ways to grow
What is the future for the cloud?
AI will be important as the cloud keeps growing, but service providers must change their business model
Technology is 'key' to London's future, shows CBI survey
Mayor's office tells government that returning certainty to the business world is critical
How do you tie together cloud and on-prem?
The hybrid cloud must be managed correctly to make the most of what it offers
SMBs spend £200,000 on new tech each year
Average SMB business spend ranges from £250,000 to £3 million
Intermedia-AnyMeeting tie-up continues unified comms consolidation
Companies target SMBs with new cloud app and UC bundle
SME health improves across the UK as confidence begins to recover
SME Health Check Index at its highest level in 18 months, continuing the positive trend of 2016
The importance of secure communication in the workplace
Wire's Alan Duric on the necessity of end-to-end encryption
VOSS enhances Cisco HCS solution to onboard new UC customers
The solution uses Cisco's Shared Architecture, so HCS customers can offer UCaaS to customers
Security is important - so why aren't SMBs doing anything about it?
Two-thirds of mid-sized businesses agree that cyber is a top priority, but the same proportion have no intrusion detection
IT contractor growth is outpacing the economy - and full-time employment
Number of freelance IT professionals rose almost twice as fast as those in full-time work
Business confidence fall negates second quarter gains
The snap election and Brexit are top concerns for British business
Freelance workers do not trust public sector to make tax decisions
88 per cent of contractors said that government agencies need their input on IR35 regulations
It's 'curtains' for start-ups as Microsoft 'plugs the gaps' in Office 365
Tony Pepper, CEO and co-founder of Egress says that if Microsoft keeps plugging gaps in its Office 365 support offering, it could be 'curtains for a bunch of start-ups'
Microsoft's Coco will lower blockchain complexity
The framework can work with any ledger or operating system
Microsoft promises improved speed and lower complexity with Coco blockchain framework
Coco can process 1,600 transactions per second
Acquisition brings multi-factor authentication to SMBs
Move to the cloud reduces cost and complexity
British SMBs are underpreparing for cyber threats
Almost 20 per cent of firms were affected by a cyber attack in the last year, but half plan to spend less than £1,000 on IT security