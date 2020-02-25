smb-server
Western Digital's fog of MyCloud security vulnerabilities increases with new disclosures
Gulftech Research and Development's James Bercegay warns that SMBs could be at risk
Whitman acknowledges 'Brexit effect' in earnings call
The effects of Brexit and public sector spending cuts are still being felt
GDPR confusion is still widespread - but Brexit is no excuse
Mistakenly thinking Brexit provides exemption and not reading the new definition of personal data are just two factors stopping companies preparing for the General Data Protection Regulation
HPE's Gen 10s are supposedly the most secure industry standard servers - ever
The Gen 10 servers are built, operated and disposed of with data security at the forefront
Trends in UK cyber resilience
Paul Ayers discusses what makes an organisation 'cyber-resilient' - and why that is so important
Existing security can't handle DNS attacks
All businesses agree that DNS protection is important - but few are doing it
AMD shows off new Epyc server chip - claims 47 per cent better performance over Intel
AMD's top-of-the-range Epyc 7601 boast 32 cores, 64 threads and 3.2GHz
UK businesses are still under-prepared for the GDPR - and some don't even know what it is
Small organisations are less likely to be ready than large ones
How HPE Synergy brought huge NHS cost savings and DevOps strategy to medical records firm EMIS Group
"Efficiency means saving the NHS more money," claims technical solutions manager
First Optane SSD with 3D XPoint showed-off by Intel
375GB Optane SSD focused on data centre demands
GDPR: The Data Protection Officer shouldn't be your in-house lawyer, advises expert
Robert Bond, partner at Bristows LLP also describes the Panama Papers incident as a "wake up call", stating that "lawyers are very good at getting round rules"
Windows Server SMB zero-day exploit released after Microsoft failed to issue patch for three months
US CERT recommends blocking all outbound SMB connections until Microsoft (finally) issues patch
SMB security lacks board-level awareness and BYOD provision, says Streamwire
Hackers "face less resistance" in SMB networks, warns COO Kevin Timms
HPE builds 1,000 component optical microprocessor
HPE claims biggest-ever optical microprocessor development
Enterprises moving away from large capex outlays, says HPE
Firms don't want to invest in hardware only to find it's out of date two years later, says HPE Aruba exec
Half of SMEs yet to create a digital strategy
Whereas two thirds believe they need to embrace digital, according to latest HPE research
HPE touts affordable converged IoT solutions
But may only be amazing "in two years" says IoT and Moonshot manager
Mobile collaboration tools now used by 56 per cent of UK firms, finds HPE Aruba and Economist report
While 54 per cent of UK businesses now offer hot-desking facilities
123-reg website-deletion error affected only a 'minority' of customers
Web hosting company claims error that "effectively deleted" some customers' websites not as widespread as feared
Cutting IT costs in your SMB
Saving money in the office isn't just about turning the heating down or reusing the same teabag over and over...
Getting digital: How Douglas & Gordon boosted viewing enquiries by 140 per cent with website overhaul
Douglas & Gordon gets instant return with integrated tools in website relaunch
Microsoft to extend Windows 10 nagware to business PCs
Go on, go on, go on, go on, go on, go on, GO ON…
SMBs vulnerable to cyber-crime due to lack of resources, warns report
Webroot report suggests that only 37 per cent of SMBs feel 'completely ready' to combat cyber-threats