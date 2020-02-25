SMB networking
StoneCalibre acquires AVST to create joint voice and data UC firm
StoneCalibre has merged AVST and fax-over-IP company XMedius
Google to bring legacy apps to cloud with Cisco
New hybrid cloud solution connects on-prem environments with Google Cloud Platform
Bad Rabbit ransomware spreading in Eastern Europe 'with ties to NotPetya' - updated
Ransomware is installed via a download and can move laterally within a network - but some researchers claim the threat has been blown out of all proportion
GDPR: What will happen in the first 72 hours after a data breach?
Alien Vault's Javvad Malik describes how GDPR will change organisations' data breach responses
SD-WAN could help SMBs deal with network challenges - but be sure of the issues first, say experts
"No-one should ever deploy technology for technology's sake," says Citrix's Justin Thorogood
Cryptocurrency miners put cloud at risk with hacking efforts
Threat actors can install malicious code on unknowing websites to hijack visitors' resources
Cloud at risk from cryptocurrency miners
Malicious code can go undetected, pushing up cloud prices
Can more be done to combat the rise and apparent success of ransomware attacks?
What is behind the rising ransomware threat, and what can businesses do to combat it?
'We scale on everything else, why not bandwidth?' The advent of networking on demand
Cloud is driving the moribund telecoms industry to be more flexible, argues Colt's Mike South
Transparent and secure with unified endpoint management
Managing the IT landscape is crucial to staying secure, says Sean Herbert of Baramundi Software AG
NetScout: don't plan for failure - but do plan
Networks are more complex than ever, but having a plan in place will minimise downtime
SMBs beware! This is how automated software updates spread malware
Why you should never trust automatic updates
Security is important - so why aren't SMBs doing anything about it?
Two-thirds of mid-sized businesses agree that cyber is a top priority, but the same proportion have no intrusion detection
SMEs are fighting fires rather than tackling cyber defences
Only looking to cyber security after a breach is setting yourself up for failure, warns Node4's Steve Nice
The network is a roadblock, but SDN can clear a path
Cloud adoption is climbing, but legacy networks do not lend themselves to agile working. Going virtual is a way around the bottleneck
Companies must pay more attention to data management before the GDPR
Whether multinational or SMB, all organisations must be aware of where ALL instances of personal data are stored in their infrastructure
Tracking payments uncovers the true cost of ransomware
Victims have paid out more than $25 million as a result of ransomware in the past two years
'As a service' model will create an accessible and future proof Internet of Things
Nick Sacke, head of products and IoT at Comms365, believes that the IoT is on the cusp of mass deployment, as organisations leverage low power wide area networking (LPWAN) and new IoT as a Service deployment models to achieve fast, low risk and low cost...
Bristol SMBs gain 1Gbps 'full fibre' network access through local council and HNS
The network covers most of the city and will bring FTTP connections to local businesses
Magala adware could cost SMBs thousands
The malware generates false clicks on advertising, blurring the line between Trojan and adware
90 per cent of employees put their business at risk when working remotely
30 per cent of employees have never had any cyber security training, and many follow unsafe practices
Digital transformation at Saunderson House - lessons learnt
Nick Rosser, head of IT at wealth management firm Saunderson House, explains how his firm approached its digital transformation journey, and what lessons he has for other firms on the same path
What SMBs can learn from WannaCry and the Vault 7 leaks
Do small businesses have anything to fear from the glut of anti-privacy tools?
Only 10 per cent of SMBs are using unified comms
Unified comms use is still low amongst SMBs, but more than two-thirds want to adopt UC systems