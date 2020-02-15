smartphone

Broadband and mobile phone providers must now tell customers when their contract ends

Communications

New rules from Ofcom require broadband, mobile phone and pay TV providers to notify residential and business customers when their deals are drawing to a close

clock 15 February 2020 •
OnePlus 7T released bearing 90Hz display, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage

Hardware

Early reviews suggest the OnePlus 7T is the smartphone the lacklustre OnePlus 7 ought to have been

clock 26 September 2019 •
18,000mAh battery Energizer smartphone canned after only 11 people sing-up to Indiegogo crowdfunder

Hardware

Big batteries in the Energizer Power Max P18K pop prove unappealing in a bulky smartphone, despite MWA 2019 hype

clock 30 April 2019 •
Cyber crooks exploit cardless ATMs using phishing and social engineering

Security

Cardless ATMs exploited by a combination of phishing and adding new numbers to customers' mobile accounts

clock 09 November 2018 •
Samsung hints at folding smartphone

Communications

Rumours suggest an unveiling at Samsung Developer Conference in November

clock 05 September 2018 •
Asus rumoured to unveil ZenFone 5 Lite at MWC 2018

Mobile Phones

Asus ZenFone 5 Lite expected to tout four camera sensors, two on the front and two at the back

clock 12 February 2018 •

Mobile Software

This app can turn your smartphone into a cosmic ray detector

Scientists are crowdsourcing help in detecting rare high-energy cosmic rays - and all you need is a mobile phone

clock 19 January 2018 •
OnePlus blocks card payments as it investigates fraud complaints

Security

Customers took to the OnePlus forums to highlight the issue

clock 17 January 2018 •

Hardware

Sony Xperia XZ1 Compact reviewed: Are first impressions always correct?

Good phone, shame it's so ugly

clock 11 December 2017 •
After analytics-slurping scandal, OnePlus is now accused of leaving a gaping backdoor open on its smartphones

Software

Security? OnePlus has heard of it...

clock 14 November 2017 •