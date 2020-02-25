smartcards
Thales trumps Atos in Gemalto takeover battle
Atos folds after Thales agrees a deal for Gemalto 11 per cent higher than Atos's bid
IBM warning over 'Shifu' banking Trojan that also targets point-of-sale terminals
Banking Trojan borrows technology from rival crimeware to steal passwords and disable security tools
Contactless Visa credit and debit cards open to £1m theft flaw
Flaw in contactless payment cards leaves users wide open to thefts of up to £1m
£1.2bn in card fraud across the EU, despite introduction of chip-and-pin
Card fraudsters using EU-issued cards in the US where card security standards are lower