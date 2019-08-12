smart speaker

Security

NatWest trials home banking via Google Assistant smart speaker

Five hundred NatWest customers will be able to use voice recognition combined with PIN to confirm their identity

clock 12 August 2019 • 2 min read

Hardware

Google product leak outs Pixelbook, Pixel 2 XL and Home Mini devices

No need to waste time on Google launch planned for 4 October

clock 20 September 2017 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Russian state hackers unleash USB worm with global reach

23 November 2023 • 1 min read
02

ICO issues warning to websites over cookie consent policies

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
03

Broadcom finally completes $69bn acquisition of VMware

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
04

YouTube introduces load delays to combat ad blockers

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
05

Palantir secures £330m NHS contract

22 November 2023 • 3 min read