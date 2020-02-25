smart home
Amazon and Google accused of attempting smart home data grab
Internet giants want to know everything about people's smart homes from their lights and locks to (presumably) their CCTV cameras
The data science of domestic appliances: Energy companies have big plans for the smart home
Energy supplier EDF and smart home vendor Toon talk data-driven services and avoiding being seen as Big Brother
Western Digital's MyCloud Home aims to unify the connected home
First NAS aimed at the smart home
Digital transformation is 'very hard to do' says First Utility CIO Bill Wilkins
How being a digital native is helping the firm look at markets beyond energy
Security concerns are shaping the future of smart homes, says Vivint's principal software architect
'Security is a big challenge and it's one of the reasons we have a closed system' says Nick Brown
Internet of Things home appliances leaving users vulnerable to cyber attacks, warns Kaspersky
Coffee machines, baby monitors and home security systems all have security vulnerabilities, say researchers
Half of UK consumers under 44 would consider buying smart-home devices, survey
Purchase of a home hub likely to get the market rolling says CP Consulting