Smart Grid
Ofgem turns screw on energy companies in a bid to make December 2020 smart meter roll-out deadline
Regulator won't allow energy suppliers to backslide on their obligations in 2018 amendments to roll-out plans
Smart grids attract smart money: 'With the IoT it's the energy use cases that are attracting investors', says AutoGrid
With the IoT the hype has largely gone ahead of the reality, not so with 'Internet of Energy'
Top 10 IT stories this week: Win 10 Mobile, Satellite of Musk, and Lloyds TSB data theft
Computing's most-read stories of the past week. Stories so big you can see 'em from space
Smart grids and the Internet of Things: Open Energi looks to spark a new energy market
UK smart energy company allows fridges and air conditioners to adjust demand according to supply
'Dumb crypto in smart grids': Smart meter encryption standard fundamentally flawed, claim researchers
Open Smart Grid Protocol Alliance 'should stick to known good algorithms', argue security experts
Security in smart meters: an interview with SmartReach's David Green
David Green tells Sooraj Shah that as a bidder for the national rollout of smart meters, it was imperative to think of security first
US space agency to auction software patents
NASA invites bids for autonomic and development technologies
National Grid Metering seeks new ERP system
The new system will support its Industrial and Commercial business
Scottish government awards £2.2m smartcard contract to Novacard
The German company will supply three million smartcards to local authorities in Scotland
World Economic Forum: Governments should collect information to improve urban areas
Gartner analyst describes some of the details coming out of Davos
IT set for centre stage at World Economic Forum
World leaders descend on Davos as the event kicks off this week
Energy giants give users more control over their consumption
British Gas and E.ON talk about the technology behind their respective smart meter rollouts
Smart meter rollout presents numerous technical challenges
The task facing the UK's energy suppliers is daunting given the technical complexity involved and the consequences of getting it wrong
The 26 million meter dash
The race to implement smart metering is on, but are utility suppliers aided or hampered by the absence of precise technology requirements?
UK government should combine network infrastructure plans, urge telecoms groups
Plea to pool funds for broadband, energy and health networks
British Gas to roll out 60,000 more smart meters to enterprises by end of 2011
Head of communications at British Gas explains the benefits of smart metering for businesses
IDC: Annual IT spend by utilities to exceed £7bn by 2015
Electricity providers spend the most on IT, report reveals
Logica signs major contracts with MoD, SSE and Galileo
The service firm also announced mid-year revenue of £1.9bn
Imperial College London given £5.9m grant to research smart cities
Research will look into traffic and water management, among other things
Scottish smartcard travel system on track
First operational elements of the new system have been rolled out ahead of schedule
What are power companies doing to protect their networks from cyber attacks?
Last year's Stuxnet attack on an Iranian nuclear power facility has alerted electricity suppliers to the security vulnerabilities in their networks
SAP and Logica team up for smart meters
Global firms join forces to provide systems that will enable the energy market in the UK to operate more effectively