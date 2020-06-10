small business
For small businesses there's never been a better time to go digital
Businesses that respond best to the changing UK regulatory landscape will reap the rewards of a technology-led mindset
Book review: A Practical Guide to Cyber Security for Small Businesses, by Nick Ioannou
A trove of tips and tricks for securing a small firm on a budget
Small businesses "worryingly unprepared" for GDPR, warns Federation of Small Businesses
GDPR compliance probably comes pretty far down the list of small business concerns
SMB health is at its lowest level in three years
Employment, revenue and confidence are all down
Security Summit 2017: You must understand the threats you're facing before spending money to counter them
Nick Ioannou of Ratcliffe Groves Partnership says that small businesses' agility can be a game changer in the war on cyber crime
SME confidence continues to dip, as export strength fails to materialise
Amazon UK head has advised small businesses to embrace digital to mitigate risks
Computing research: Small business networks - better but under pressure
Computing's latest research finds that networks are much more reliable than they used to be, but pressures from real-time applications and cloud mean there's no room for complacency
LHK Fine Wines uncorks custom CRM/ERP system based on the Netsuite cloud platform
Company explains why Netsuite was chosen over SAP, Microsoft and Salesforce, and describes the advantages the new system has brought to the small business
Lloyds Bank to offer mobile payments to micro-merchants and start-ups
Semi-state-owned bank in deal with Monitise to develop mobile payments services for small business
Chancellor delivers boost for broadband and science in Autumn Statement
Twelve cities to share £50m pot for broadband while science gets additional £600m
Businesses see availability management move away from IT
Consumers need for access to IT and online services is split between IT and marketing, says report
Landline office phones to be obsolete by 2017
Smartphones to replace landlines within five years suggests research
Time for a fresh look at disaster recovery?
Insights and tips for small and mid-sized businesses
QNAP Turbo NAS TS-1279U-RP review
Scalable NAS appliance for SMBs
DWP awards another big IT contract to another big supplier
The contract with Accenture will be worth up to £490m over seven years
One in three SMEs to use cloud in next 12 months
CompTIA study also found that a third plan to give staff tablets
MPs call for Whitehall IT procurement shakeup to end 'rip-offs'
Report recommends more engagement with SMEs, and calls for a probe into alleged price fixing by big suppliers
UK IT Industry Awards: Get your entries in by 5 August
As the deadline for 2011 entries is extended, Derek du Preez catches up with Grid-Tools, winner of 2010's IT Achievement award
Startups have the edge in data management says Oracle panel
Older, larger organisations are falling behind newer companies because of inefficient data management
First Look: HP LaserJet Pro 100 colour multi-function printer M175nw
Office colour printing, scanning and copying for under £200 + VAT
Yell signs Microsoft pact for cloud services
Directory services group aims to become cloud services provider
Old technology cost UK SMEs £8.3bn in recent downturn
But most are looking to refresh with total spend predicted to be £13.7bn over the next 12 months