Slack
New client less of a resource hog, Slack claims, following ground-up rewrite
Slack claims new client uses half the memory and launches 33 per cent faster - about time, too
Thousands of Slack passwords belatedly reset after company admits passwords have been cracked
Springing into action...
Microsoft bars staff from using Slack, AWS and the Google Cloud
It's all about security, not jealousy, Microsoft claims, but urges staff to use Teams over Slack
Dropbox adds new integration features after hiking prices by 20 per cent
Refreshed apps with extra features come a month after the company hiked prices on its Dropbox Plus plan
Tech unicorns: What does the future hold for the likes of Uber and Airbnb?
Lyft and Uber are racing to IPO this year - before they have even come close to registering a profit. Coffin Mews' James Kitching and Iwan Thomas
UPDATED: Slack suffers global outage and later claims to have fixed it
Slack suffers connectivity issues
Of Slack and Snapcraft: collaboration and containerisation are changing the way software works
Developers from Slack and Canonical discuss the coder's burden
Facebook claims 30,000 more customers for Workplace as it adds chat, and clients for Windows and Mac
Facebook adds features to Workplace in a bid to chisel off some users from Slack
Can Atlassian's Stride compete with Slack?
Stride bundles voice, video, text, file sharing and new features for a lower price than the market leader
Doing DevOps without monitoring and measurement? Expect to fail, warns New Relic's Abner Germanow
'If you don't measure the progress that you're making and you're not doing it in a data-driven fashion, you will fail,' says Germanow