Skylake

Threats and Risks

SGAxe and CrossTalk flaws in Intel CPUs could enable attackers to steal data, researchers say

SGX hardware encryption technology was launched in 2015 with the Skylake microarchitecture

clock 11 June 2020 • 2 min read

Security Technology

Intel promises full memory encryption as it presents its data-centric security strategy

Intel promises bigger investment in security following the Meltdown and Spectre security bugs

clock 27 February 2020 • 2 min read

Security

Portsmash multi-threading vulnerability found in Intel Skylake and Kaby Lake processors

Researchers in Finland and Cuba claim that SMT can be exploited to leak data

clock 06 November 2018 • 3 min read

Security

Intel pushes out Spectre microcode patch to fix 6th, 7th and 8th-gen CPUs

Skylake, Kaby Lake and Coffee Lake microprocessors all covered by new Intel Spectre patch - Broadwell, Haswell, Ivy Bridge and Sandy Bridge will have to wait

clock 21 February 2018 • 2 min read

Hardware

Intel: Spectre and Meltdown fixes should make PCs only 10 per cent slower, at most

Chipmaker publishes results of tests on CPUs running Windows 7 and Windows 10

clock 11 January 2018 • 2 min read

Chips and Components

'Critical flaw' discovered in Intel's Skylake and Kaby Lake CPUs

Flaw in 6th and 7th gen CPUs could cause applications to behave unexpectedly, data loss or corruption

clock 26 June 2017 • 2 min read

Chips and Components

Intel's new i9 CPUs - details leaked online

Leaked PowerPoint claims to show details of Intel's new high-end desktop CPU range

clock 15 May 2017 • 2 min read

Hardware

Eight-gen Intel 'Coffee Lake' CPUs will be 14nm, not 10nm

Intel admits further delay in shift to 10nm process manufacturing

clock 14 February 2017 • 2 min read

Desktops

CES 2017: Intel (finally) unveils 7th-gen Xeon and Core CPUs

First Kaby Lake parts make an appearance

clock 04 January 2017 • 2 min read

Hardware

Apple launch: New MacBook Pro will be based on Intel Skylake and come with 2TB SSD

Long overdue update for four-year-old MacBook Pro coming this Thursday

clock 24 October 2016 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Russian state hackers unleash USB worm with global reach

23 November 2023 • 1 min read
02

ICO issues warning to websites over cookie consent policies

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
03

Palantir secures £330m NHS contract

22 November 2023 • 3 min read
04

Autumn Statement: Tax breaks and tech investment

22 November 2023 • 5 min read
05

Broadcom finally completes $69bn acquisition of VMware

23 November 2023 • 2 min read