SITA

Hacking

Airline IT provider SITA suffers data breach

Tens of thousands of airline passengers have been impacted as a result of the attack on SITA's servers

clock 08 March 2021 • 2 min read

Gadgets

Virgin Atlantic trials Google Glass at check-in desks

Sony Smartwatches also part of six-week evaluation of the benefits of wearable technology

clock 11 February 2014 •

Strategy

CIO interview: How EasyJet supports mobility and big data on a small budget

EasyJet CIO Trevor Didcock tells Danny Palmer how the airline is harnessing mobile apps and exploiting big data despite its tight IT budget

clock 26 July 2013 •

Mobile

Miami International Airport IT chief questions sustainability of BlackBerry as BYOD tool

Miami International Airport director of information systems and telecommunications Maurice Jenkins tells Computing how he's left his BlackBerry behind in favour of a Samsung Galaxy S4

clock 15 July 2013 • 1 min read

Operating Systems

Windows 8 tablets 'haven't reached quality of iPads,' says Air France CIO

Jean-Christophe Lalanne tells Computing that while Air France is keen to look at Microsoft Windows 8, the airline doesn't yet consider it a major player in the tablet market

clock 08 July 2013 •

Careers and Skills

Education helps Miami International Airport reduce threat of 20,000 cyber attacks a day

Director of information systems and telecommunications Maurice Jenkins tells Computing how he's protecting the airport from hackers

clock 20 June 2013 • 2 min read

Operating Systems

SITA 2013: Air France CIO 'disappointed' with Windows 8

Jean-Christophe Lalanne tells Computing Microsoft has six months to iron out problems with its latest OS

clock 20 June 2013 •

Business Software

SITA unveils Horizon next-gen passenger services system

New platform for airports and airlines based on agile development

clock 20 June 2013 •

Business Software

SITA 2013: Customer data use needs to be 'customised, but not creepy'

SITA panel suggests airlines need to be wary of 'creeping out' customers by showing they know too much about them

clock 19 June 2013 •

Mobile

Mobility and BI key investment areas for airline IT, says SITA report

Industry survey shows all airlines investing in business intelligence, mobile and personalised passenger services

clock 19 June 2013 •
