Tens of thousands of airline passengers have been impacted as a result of the attack on SITA's servers
Sony Smartwatches also part of six-week evaluation of the benefits of wearable technology
EasyJet CIO Trevor Didcock tells Danny Palmer how the airline is harnessing mobile apps and exploiting big data despite its tight IT budget
Miami International Airport director of information systems and telecommunications Maurice Jenkins tells Computing how he's left his BlackBerry behind in favour of a Samsung Galaxy S4
Jean-Christophe Lalanne tells Computing that while Air France is keen to look at Microsoft Windows 8, the airline doesn't yet consider it a major player in the tablet market
Director of information systems and telecommunications Maurice Jenkins tells Computing how he's protecting the airport from hackers
Jean-Christophe Lalanne tells Computing Microsoft has six months to iron out problems with its latest OS
New platform for airports and airlines based on agile development
SITA panel suggests airlines need to be wary of 'creeping out' customers by showing they know too much about them
Industry survey shows all airlines investing in business intelligence, mobile and personalised passenger services