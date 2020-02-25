Singapore
Robocop, but not as you know him: Singapore's has four tyres and a camera
Singapore showed the robot off at the Annual Association of South East Asian Nations conference
Dyson electric car manufacturing plant to be located in Singapore
Factory to be built closer to supply chain while company hires 300 more at R&D centre in UK
Researchers develop robot that can build an IKEA chair in under ten minutes
That's several hours faster than the average human
Researchers develop robot that can put together an IKEA chair in eight minutes
Robot can assemble Ikea furniture in under 10 minutes - several hours less than the average human