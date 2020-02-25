Silver Lake Partners
Ten bidders lined-up for Toshiba memory chip business
Hynix, Micron, Kingston, Western Digital and Foxconn all interested in acquiring Toshiba's 'crown jewels'
Dell in $67bn deal for EMC
UPDATED: EMC will continue looking round for something better until the deal closes
SunGard put up for sale with $10bn price tag, according to reports
Private equity owned software and services company to be sold in trade sale or IPO
Michael Dell: Taking Dell private is 'the right thing to do'
Michael Dell accuses activist shareholder Carl Icahn of 'opportunism'
Michael Dell raises bid for Dell - by ten cents - then postpones vote to decide company's future
Ten cent 'bonus' only stands if non-voting shares are removed from the equation
Dell's board recommends Dell's bid for Dell
Dell's board recommends bid from Michael Dell and Silver Lake ahead of rival offer
Michael Dell closes in on Dell takeover - with the help of private equity
Dell to be taken private in $24bn deal, subject to shareholder approval